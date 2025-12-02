Aerosmith and Yungblud tease collaboration with country star Lainey Wilson

Last month, Aerosmith and Yungblud released the five-track EP One More Time, and it looks like there's more to come.

"A Wild Woman feature coming soon," tease Aerosmith on social media, referring to one of the tracks on the EP. "There was a cowgirl who loved this song so much that we had to add her on! Can you guess who?"

Next to a photo of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Yungblud, the post includes a picture of a cowboy hat made by manufacturer Charlie 1 Horse in collaboration with country star Lainey Wilson.

"Just like Lainey Wilson herself, the Country With A Flair Hat in Natural is one of a kind," say Charlie 1 Horse. "Get this hat in natural for easy matching and effortless style."

In February, Wilson joined Tyler on stage at the 6th Annual Jam for Janie charity event at the Hollywood Palladium, where the two duetted on a version of Aerosmith's classic Dream On.

"Having an amazing artist like Lainey Wilson stop in and join us is going to make this year’s Jam rock like something I could have never dreamed of," said Tyler.

In October, Aerosmith and Yungblud teamed up with Steve Martin for a banjo-enhanced version of My Only Angel, the lead single from the EP.