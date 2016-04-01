Asking Alexandria discuss making of The Black

Asking Alexandria have released an 18-minute interview video on the subject of latest album The Black.

Their first record with new frontman Denis Stoff was released last month after most of the original production work was scrapped following the departure of Danny Worsnop.

Guitarist Ben Bruce recently described The Black as dripping with “raw energy and aggression,” adding: “You turn it on and you’re like, ‘Wow – they’re back.’”

Asking Alexandria are midway through a world tour, culminating in appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.