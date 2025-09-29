A new comic book has launched, and it stars a half-human, half-robot version of Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

According to the publishers, Nashville-based Sumerian Comics, Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is set in the dystopian world of Paradise City, a neon-drenched municipality where humans and robots co-exist, while the story "blends cyberpunk worldbuilding with the spirit of rebellion that has defined Axl Rose for decades."

"Appetite for Destruction follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer," say Sumerian. "When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl’s search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself."

Readers keen to join Axl on his epic battle to save humanity can pre-order Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction now. A range of tiered options are available, ranging from a 108-page book retailing for $39.99 to a $299.99 bundle that includes a map of Paradise City, a bandana, a t-shirt, a coin, an Axl Rose figurine, a signed Axl Rose bookplate and more.

"Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy," says Nathan Yocum, Sumerian Comics Co-Founder and series co-creator. "Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn't just attitude, it's survival.

"It’s Axl like you’ve never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity’s future."

The comic's Illustrations are by Frank Mazzoli (DUNE: Edge of a Crysknife, Rebel Moon: Nemesis), with colours by Antonio Antro (Hell Is Us, The Offspring: Come Out And Play) and lettering by Micah Myers (American Psycho).

"Primary Wave is thrilled to have a partnership with Axl and to extend his legacy into a bold new medium," says Bart Saunt, SVP Brand Partnerships at music publisher Primary Wave. "This graphic novel creates a new IP centred on Axl’s iconic presence and uncompromising spirit, and provides a foundation for a larger narrative that will extend well beyond the page."

How far this narrative extends beyond the page is, at this point, unclear.

The next leg of Guns N' Roses' What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour begins on October 1 in Costa Rica. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Sumerian Comics)

Guns N' Roses' What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour

Oct 01: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Oct 04: San Salvador Estadio Cuscatlan, El Salvador

Oct 07: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia

Oct 11: Medellín Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Oct 14: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile

Oct 17: Buenos Aires Estadio Huracan, Argentina

Oct 18: Buenos Aires Estadio Huracan, Argentina

Oct 21: Florianópolis Arena Opus, Brazil

Oct 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 28: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski , Brazil

Oct 31: Cuiabá Arena Pantanal, Brazil

Nov 02: Brasília Arena BSB, Brazil

Nov 05: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Nov 08: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico