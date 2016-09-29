Iron Maiden add London and Frankfurt dates to 2017 tour

Iron Maiden have added extra London and Frankfurt dates to their 2017 European Book Of Souls tour.

The metal giants announced 16 European dates last week and have today confirmed extra shows in London on May 28 and Frankfurt on April 29, to go along with the previously announced London gig on May 27 and Frankfurt on April 28.

LiveNation’s President of UK Touring Andy Copping says: “The demand for Iron Maiden has been quite extraordinary. We knew the tour would be in high demand but to add a second show at the London O2 arena at such an early stage demonstrates just how strong Iron Maiden are in the UK.

“We haven’t even gone on sale to the general public yet the tickets have been snapped up by the Iron Maiden Fan Club and Live Nation and O2 venue customer pre-sales.

“We’re having to announce the second show now, prior to the official public on sale to ensure that other fans can get access to the best tickets.”

Ahead of the tour announcement last week, Maiden revealed they were stepping up action against ticket touts by implementing a paperless ticketing system for the UK dates.

Copping adds: “The response from the fans has been very positive to this, and myself, the band management and Ticketmaster have worked very closely to ensure that tickets get into the hands of genuine fans at the intended price.”

Tickets for both new dates go on general sale at 9am on September 30 (Friday) alongside all previously announced shows for which there are still tickets remaining.

Shinedown will support Maiden on the tour. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Iron Maiden released their 16th album The Book Of Souls in September last year. They launched a world tour earlier this year onboard a new-and-improved Ed Force One, piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson.

The tour opened in Florida in February and visited 36 countries.

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany (new date)

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

May 28: London O2 Arena, UK (new date)

