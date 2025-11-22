"I found myself at 52, going through my third divorce and fourth financial collapse – from ‘I’m a millionaire’ to ‘I live in my car.'" J.K. Simmons, Ozzy Osbourne, Limp Bizkit and the adult industry: the wild and unpredictable career of Evan Seinfeld

Evan Seinfeld co-founded Biohazard in the mean streets - or possibly basements - of Brooklyn, New York in 1987. Even before nu metal came along, the band were fusing metal, hip hop and hardcore, and were laying down sledgehammer grooves alongside Pantera in the early 90s.

Evan has had his fingers in many pies, acting in HBO prison drama Oz, making adult movies with then-wife Tera Patrick and starring in car-crash reality TV shows. The renaissance man of hardcore left Biohazard in 2011, but rejoined in 2022, and in October, the band released Divided We Fall, their first album in over a decade.

RESENTMENT ONLY HURTS YOU

“I’m a knucklehead from Brooklyn and if I had a resentment with you, my intention would be to carry it to the grave. [The members of Biohazard] hadn’t spoken a word to each other in 12 years, but when we got the band back together, none of us were really sure why we’d broken up in the first place.

The band is a part of me, but when you grow up with people, sometimes you grow apart. I’ve been working on myself, and when I came to terms with why I had anger or resentment – not just with the band, lots of other people, family members – I realised my apartness didn’t serve me.”

FOCUS ON YOUR SIMILARITIES

“The [new] album is called Divided We Fall and I’m always encouraging people to focus on our similarities, not our differences. I haven’t lived in America very much for the last four years, because I’m exhausted with the conversations.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I don’t care who you voted for and I don’t care about your religion, but if you step foot in the United States people will ask you, with the purpose of deciding whether you’re on their team or you’re their enemy.”

SOMETIMES YOU NEED TO FIND YOURSELF

“I found myself at 52, going through my third divorce, completely depressed, in the midst of my fourth financial collapse – from ‘I’m a millionaire’ to ‘I live in my car’.

I found myself in a really dark place and, in the pandemic, I started going down to Tulum, Mexico. I found something in myself there. I found a bit of a connection to nature, to source. Tulum is a bit of a spiritual vortex, and people often have spiritual awakenings there. I had become so attached to my ego and who I thought I needed to be, or this self-identity.”

STAY GROUNDED

“I’m thinking about doing a documentary on the great singers of the 90s and how many of them are no longer with us. What’s the common thread between Chris Cornell, Scott Weiland, Kurt Cobain, Chester Bennington, Shannon [Hoon] and the list goes on and on?

This was the last wave of great soulful rock singers, and so many of them suffered with so many mental health issues and tortured souls. I hardly mention myself in the same breath as these greats, because I don’t think my singing ability is in that category.

But Biohazard certainly had the success, and if you stand up on the stage and everybody tells you that you’re amazing every day from the time you’re 20 years old, that can really fuck with your sense of who you think you are. It’s not a surprising correlation between artists and addiction.”

YOU’VE GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO QUIT

“I was that guy who would wake up and not know where his car was. I would wake up and have blood all over me and not know if it was mine. I was a blackout drinker, I was a big cocaine doer. If somebody had pills, I didn’t care what they said on them, I just took them.

I think it was all part of a sexy death wish, but drugs brought me to my knees. I was reading today that more people have quit alcohol in the last year than in the 20 years before that. It’s becoming very uncool by a lot of society’s standards, and I’m happy to see it trending in a sober direction. Certainly, the best version of me doesn’t include drugs or alcohol.”

ACT NATURAL

“Most people can’t act because the camera turns on and they start thinking they’re on Broadway, and start over-speaking and exaggerating. You know, my range isn’t wide, but I was good at playing a biker in prison because there were many, many times in my life when I almost was a biker in prison.

I think my ability as a musical performer assisted me in the process, but I’m very humble to the difference between acting and being an actor. My counterpart in Oz was J.K. Simmons, who won an Oscar for Whiplash. Most of my acting scenes were things like me coming at him with a sharpened spoon trying to take out his eye!”

SEX SELLS

“I made more money in the first three years of the porn business than I made in 20 years of playing in Biohazard. At the time there was no Pornhub. People were paying for it, and sex is the most primal instinct we have.

It was entirely unintentional because I met my second wife, Tera Patrick, who was a huge star and we fell in love. She said, ‘My fans want to see me make movies, so if you would be so kind…’ The truth is, I’ve always been kind of an exhibitionist and it was interesting experience. I did that for many years and I enjoyed it, but I took it very seriously.”

PEOPLE LOVE A BIT OF REALITY DRAMA

“Doing the whole Damnocracy band thing [on VH1 reality show Supergroup], I learned that television shows about music are rarely about music. I learned that [bandmates] Ted Nugent, Sebastian Bach, Jason Bonham and Scott Ian are my friends, but that people like drama.

You know, nobody cared about the song we wrote [Take It Back], but everybody cared that I smacked Sebastian when he was drunk because he threw me on the floor. The main thing I learned from that was that I really don’t like reality television.”

Biohazard - F**k the System - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

MEET YOUR HEROES IF YOU GET THE CHANCE

“Growing up a Kiss fan and getting to play with Kiss onstage… growing up a Black Sabbath fan and becoming friends with Ozzy Osbourne when he was alive… and David Bowie was probably the coolest motherfucker I ever met. The only more down-to-earth megastar I ever met was Robert Plant.

I was honoured to be one of the presenters of Lemmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award at Bass Player Live!, which was an event that was held once a year in Hollywood by Bass Player magazine. We got up onstage, me and Lita Ford and an ensemble of musicians, and handed Lemmy a fucking award, and in typical Lemmy fashion he looked at it and goes, ‘I don’t know what this shit is.’”

NOTHING EXISTS IN A VACUUM

“There was a moment in time when bands like Limp Bizkit were getting huge, and I definitely felt some kind of way about people saying, ‘Biohazard, you guys are kind of like Limp Bizkit.’ I was like, ‘No, you know, they’re great at what they do, but that’s nothing to do with what we’ve been doing for years.’

I mean, everything is a form of impersonation, everything is six degrees of something else. I was trying to impersonate Lemmy and Gene Simmons and Steve Harris and Rakim.”

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER

“Probably my biggest passion at the moment is really fitness and yoga, self-development, and really inspiring everybody around me and everybody that comes into the circumference of my blast zone, that you can be getting better as you get older forever. You can get more fit, you can get smarter, you can get more successful, you can become more mindful. Happiness is a choice and you can make changes at any age you want.”

TAKE CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE

“I don’t know if we were ever after any credit in Biohazard. We were a band that influenced a lot of other bands. There was a time in the 90s when I felt we never made the money that a lot of bands that were influenced by us did, but we were never trying to be a commercial success. You can’t have your cake and eat it.

Having a few musicians that I really respect come up to me and say, ‘Hey, man, Biohazard, you motherfuckers are the reason, you know?’ Chester Bennington said that to me and so did Liam [Howlett] from The Prodigy.”

AND THERE’S NO BETTER CREDIT THAN THE CROWD

“We get our credit due every night when the kids mosh to Urban Discipline. It doesn’t matter if it’s at a festival with half a million people or a small club with 200. You’re going to start playing and people are going to come unglued and go out of their skin and forget about their problems for five minutes. That was the only fucking credit we ever really needed.”

Divided We Fall is out now via BlkIIBlk. Biohazard play Bloodstock Festival on August 7, 2026.