"I still have so much music in my heart." The frontman of one of nu metal's coolest bands has been found living on the streets - and fans are desperate to help him

Soft White Underbelly, the popular Youtube series by Mark Laita which produces candid, unfiltered interviews with homeless people, ex-cons, sex workers and addicts from the streets of Los Angeles, has uploaded a new video that has drawn some particular attention from the metal community.

The interview features none other than Cameron Heacock, former frontman of industrial nu metallers American Head Charge. Looking unrecognisable from his heyday with the band, Cameron says he is now homeless and suffering from fentanyl addiction, having spent his recent years living around MacArthur Park, a central hub for Los Angeles' homeless population.

"I've lost track, it's been a long time," the singer replies when asked exactly how long he's been on the streets of LA for. "At least five or six years."

"A couple of my friends were looking for me," he reveals. "It sucks, because I love music, I love making music, I love the whole process, I love touring, I love everything about it...I still have so much music in my heart. I pour everything into the records when I make them. I have at least two, three records in my head that I wanna release. I mean, I only really wanna make these for myself. It's like my therapy."

Cameron's appearance on the channel has prompted an emotional outpouring from American Head Charge's fanbase, as well as friends and associates from both Minneapolis and Baltimore, where the singer has previously lived over the years.

The video's comments section is filled with people attempting to reach out and offer comfort and support to the frontman.

"Cameron was my old friend from Baltimore over 30 years ago," says one commenter, adding: "if you ever scroll through the comments from this video and you happen to stumble upon my post, reach out to your old friends from Baltimore. We're here for you man, if you need us."

"If you're reading this Cam, there's a lot of people in Mn [Minnesota] who still love you and we're rooting for you," says another.

"There’s a lot of people out here that love you and care about you," agrees another Minnesota habitant. "I was hoping maybe you could come back."

Holiday Kirk, Editor of the Nu Metal Agenda website, has suggested that he is looking to put on a benefits show for Cameron in Minnesota, posting: "I want to throw a War of Art 25th Anniversary Show at First Ave in Minneapolis and donate the proceeds to Cameron's recovery."

Signed to Rick Rubin's American Recordings in 2000, the release of second album The War Of Art the following year put American Head Charge on the map as one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the rising nu metal movement.

During their early years, they toured with the likes of System Of A Down, Slipknot and Rammstein, with Slipknot member Clown even appearing in the video for their single Just So You Know, which got extensive airplay on rock music channels in the early 2000s.

Sadly, their career was blighted by controversy, tragedy and addiction; guitarist Bryan Ottoson died from a prescription drug overdose in 2005 during a US tour, while bassist and founding member Chad Hanks died in 2017 following an illness. The band's last album, Tango Umbrella, was released in 2016.

Cameron last made headlines in 2018 when he was arrested for the possession of stolen guitars - an incident he discusses in the interview with Soft White Underbelly. He has been out of the public eye since and his current whereabouts following the interview are unknown - Metal Hammer has reached out to Soft White Underbelly for more information.

Anyone in the Los Angeles area wanting more information on getting help regarding issues of addiction and homelessness can visit the Homeless Initiative website. The American Emergency Substance Abuse Hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and you can find information on your local substance abuse facilities and resources via the official US government website.