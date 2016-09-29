Dee Snider rose to rebellious message challenge

Twisted Sister leader Dee Snider has credited producer Damon Ranger with pushing him on his upcoming solo album We Are The Ones.

Snider will bring the curtain down on Twisted Sister on October 1 at the Lakewood Rock Carnival in New Jersey – the last date on their Forty And Fuck It tour.

And the frontman says he was ready to retire from music until Ranger issued a call to arms, urging him to take his rebellious message to the masses.

Snider tells the new episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence: “I was really calling it a day and walking away when I was approached by a top award-winning producer named Damon Ranger who challenged me to make a new record that would take the Dee Snider message and get it to a much bigger audience.

“He said, ‘You’re the voice of rebellion and today people need this message, but with the music you’re playing you’re reaching such a small segment of the audience, your message isn’t getting out there.’”

Snider continues: “In the US, I’m more of a celebrity than a rock star and he said, ‘With the right music, you can take that message to a much bigger audience – and at a time when the world needs the Dee Snider, Twisted Sister message of stand up for yourself and fight the fuck back, this world needs that message more than ever.’

“So I took the challenge and created a new record that has that.”

Snider has released a lyric video of the title track of his solo album, which will be released on October 28 via Red River Records. Listen to it below.

The full interview with Snider appears on the new episode of Metal Hammer: In Residency on Spotify which also features interviews Behemoth’s Nergal, Parkway Drive and music from artists including Metallica, In Flames, King 810 and Meshuggah.

Dee Snider We Are The Ones tracklist

We Are The Ones Over Again Close To You Rule The World We’re Not Gonna Take It Crazy For Nothing Believe Head Like A Hole Superhero So What

