Asking Alexandria stream cover of Slipknot's Duality

Asking Alexandria have made their cover of Slipknot’s Duality available to stream.

The cover version features on Metal Hammer magazine’s Decades Of Destruction CD, which comes bundled with the 30th anniversary collectors’ edition of the mag. Asking Alexandria’s version of Duality can be streamed below.

The CD includes a string of top metal bands covering other metal artists to help Metal Hammer celebrate its 30th anniversary.

On choosing the Slipknot classic for their cover, Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce says: “Duality was actually quite a difficult choice.

“We love the song but Slipknot have been one of our favourite bands since we were kids, and there are so many songs that we wanted to do.

“It was a huge amount of fun to record Duality and we really hope we did Slipknot and their fans around the world proud.

“The Slipknot guys are friends of ours, so if we fucked up too bad I’m sure I’ll get abuse for years from Corey!”

Asking Alexandria released their fourth album The Black earlier this year. It’s their first with new frontman Denis Stoff, who replaced Danny Worsnop after he left to form We Are Harlot.

The Decades Of Destruction CD also includes Korn covering Faith No More’s We Care A Lot, Hacktivist taking on Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff and New Years Day covering Marilyn Manson’s Mobscene.

Issue 288 of Metal Hammer magazine – the 30th anniversary collectors’ special – is out now in print and via TeamRock+.

Some YouTube users have reported problems playing Asking Alexandria’s cover of Duality. Changing the quality to 480, under the ‘settings’ icon, resolves this issue.

Metal Hammer Decades Of Destruction tracklist

Korn – We Care A Lot (originally by Faith No More) Asking Alexandria – Duality (originally by Slipknot) Devin Townsend – Fast As A Shark (feat. Wolf Hoffmann of Accept and Fredrik Thordendal of Meshuggah) (originally by Accept) New Years Day – mOBSCENE (originally by Marilyn Manson) Sabaton – Kingdom Come (originally by Manowar) Katatonia – Night Comes Down (originally by Judas Priest) Cane Hill – We Die Young (originally by Alice In Chains) Hacktivist – Break Stuff (originally by Limp Bizkit) Wilson – Sleep Now In The Fire (originally by Rage Against The Machine) The Qemists – Blind (originally by Korn) Employed To Serve – Memphis Will Be Laid To Waste (originally by Norma Jean) Counting Days – Disciple (originally by Slayer) Stoneghost – I Disappear (originally by Metallica) Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard – Scum (originally by Napalm Death) No Consequence – The Pot (originally by Tool)

