District 97 Release US Tour Promo Teaser

US prog rockers District 97 have released a teaser video ahead of their forthcoming US tour with Dave Kerzner, who has just released his latest solo album Static. Prior to that, the band will perform with Valdez in Greensburg, PA and at Progtoberfest in Chicago.

The full run of District 97 dates are:

Greenburg, PA, Ferguson Theater - October 16 (w/Valdez)

Chicago Reggies, Progtoberfest - 20

Akron, Oh, Musica - 22 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Dunellan, NJ, Roxy & Duke’s - 23 (w/Dave Kerzner)

New York City, Drom - 24 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Pennsylvania, PA, Kennet Flash - 25 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Baltimore, MD, Orion Studios - 26 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Louisville, KY, Club Nirvana - 27

Milwaukee, WI, Shank Hall - Nov 16

For ticket info check out the band’s website.