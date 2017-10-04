Trending

District 97 Release US Tour Promo Teaser

By News  

US proggers hit the road with Dave Kerzner later this month

D97

US prog rockers District 97 have released a teaser video ahead of their forthcoming US tour with Dave Kerzner, who has just released his latest solo album Static. Prior to that, the band will perform with Valdez in Greensburg, PA and at Progtoberfest in Chicago.

The full run of District 97 dates are:

Greenburg, PA, Ferguson Theater - October 16 (w/Valdez)

Chicago Reggies, Progtoberfest - 20

Akron, Oh, Musica - 22 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Dunellan, NJ, Roxy & Duke’s - 23 (w/Dave Kerzner)

New York City, Drom - 24 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Pennsylvania, PA, Kennet Flash - 25 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Baltimore, MD, Orion Studios - 26 (w/Dave Kerzner)

Louisville, KY, Club Nirvana - 27

Milwaukee, WI, Shank Hall - Nov 16

For ticket info check out the band’s website.