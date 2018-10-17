Distorted Harmony release live clip of Awaken

Israeli prog metallers Distorted Harmony have released a new live video clip of them performing Awaken. The song, taken from the band's most recent album A Way Out, was filmed in Tel Aviv.

“Awaken was filmed during the band’s album release show in Tel Aviv, Israel and it was the first time the song was played live," keyboard player Yoav Efron tells Prog. “The song’s story is private, close and very emotional. It starts slow, melodic yet highly intense and moves to part II, where all hell breaks loose and rage takes over."

The Israeli sextet will tour with Polish prog metallers Disperse on a forthcoming tour of Poland. They will play:

Lodz Magnetofon - November 14

Poznan U Bazyla - 15

Warsaw Voodoo Club - 16

Lublin Graffiti - 20

Rzeszow Vinyl - 21

Krajkow Zaczek - 22

Wroclaw Firlej - 24