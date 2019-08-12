Dimmu Borgir and Amorphis announce co-headline European tour

Dimmu Borgir and Amorphis have announced a European co-headline tour for early next year.

They’ll hit the road for 10 dates in January and February – and they’ll be joined by Wolves In The Throne Room for the run.

Dimmu Borgir, who had to cancel their slot at the UK’s Bloodstock festival over the weekend due to illness, say: “We're going to crush Europe in January next year, and together with Amorphis, we'll make sure that Nordic darkness will create a perfect winter's storm. See you all soon!"

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen adds: “When the idea of doing a co-headline tour with Dimmu Borgir came up, it sounded great, but at the same time we were really surprised. However the more we thought about it, the more it sounded like a perfect match.

“Musically we are different, but deep down, it’s not really by that much. There’s a lot of similar elements where both bands take their inspiration. Both bands are absolutely unique on stage.

“This tour is going to be a true killer with a massive production that will undoubtedly bring even more coldness into people's hearts in January 2020.”

Wolves In The Throne Room say: “We are ready to blaze forth across Europe with these two titans of heavy metal!

“Dimmu Borgir and Amorphis are bands that we love and we are looking forward to supporting them on this tour. We will be playing songs off our new album – released by Century Media in February – as well as some classic Wolves material.”

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday (August 14) from 9am local time.