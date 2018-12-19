Wolves In The Throne Room are working on album no.7

Wolves In The Throne Room have revealed that they’re currently writing material for what will be their seventh album.

The Washington outfit have just announced a new partnership between their own Artemisia Records and Century Media Records to release their upcoming albums outside of North America.

The band say in a statement: “Century Media has brought forth so many killer albums over the years and it's inspiring to become a part of this legendary metal label.

“We are writing what will become the seventh Wolves In The Throne Room album now! We have complete faith in Century Media to deliver our music to our beloved European Wolfcult. Onward!”

Century Media Europe’s head of A&R Jens Prueter adds: “I’m a fan since I first saw them at the Roadburn Festival in 2008. I love how they have developed their own identity of Cascadian black metal.

“The Pacific North West of Cascadia might bear similarities to the Norwegian origins of black metal, but they went their own path to create a musical vision beyond genre definitions, which earns them my biggest respect.

“I am looking forward to accompany them on their future endeavours!"

Wolves In The Throne Room will head out on tour across Europe early next month with Behemoth and At The Gates, while further album details will be revealed in due course.