Dimmu Borgir forced to cancel Bloodstock Open Air set

Dimmu Borgir have been forced to cancel their appearance at Bloodstock Open Air due to an illness within the band.

The UK festival will get underway tomorrow (August 8) and run through Sunday, with Dimmu Borgir originally scheduled to take to the stage just before Sunday night headliners Scorpions.

Bloodstock organisers have decided to move Queensryche up one slot and announced that Batushka will replace Dimmu Borgir, with the Polish outfit now third on the bill on Sunday evening.

Dimmu Borgir say in a statement: “Dimmu Borgir regrets to inform you that we have to cancel our appearance at this year’s Bloodstock due to illness.

“The doctors have ordered full rest for a minimum of one week, and instructed that performing a show this weekend would increase the situation further.

“We are truly sorry about this as we had been looking enormously forward to returning to Bloodstock this year. Enjoy the festival, we will see you again soon!”

Batushka’s Bartek adds: “Bloodstock, we’re returning to bring you sorrow and mourning in its full glory! We're bringing you only bitter regrets! Celebrate with us the Liturgy Of Death.

“Experience it until it breaks your heart. Here we come in pain, fear, and scarcity! It's time for the Great Vespers! Bloodstock! We will soak your land with death!”

Check out the new lineup poster below.

Some of the other bands playing at this year’s Bloodstock include headliners Sabaton and Parkway Drive, along with Anthrax, Soulfly, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider, Cradle Of Filth, Code Orange, Cancer Bats and Raging Speedhorn.

Earlier this week, Bloodstock announced they’d be serving mead at the festival, along with an array of beers, ciders, wines and spirits.

British metallers Krysthla have also picked out the bands you cannot miss at this week’s festival.