Because nothing screams punk rock louder than millionaire rock stars performing for hedge fund bros, watch Eddie Vedder, Anthony Kiedis, Brandi Carlile, Slash and friends play Stooges, Motorhead, Dead Boys covers at billionaire's private corporate gig

The great American writer Gertrude Stein once noted, "Whoever said money can’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop." And on Thursday (December 11), American billionaire Todd Boehly, chairman of Eldridge Industries and co-owner of English Premier League hopefuls Chelsea, proved that point by hiring some of the world's biggest and best-known rock stars to play a private corporate gig for just 250 people at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.



The gig saw Guns N' Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Ozzy Osbourne/Pearl Jam/Rolling Stones producer Andrew Watt form a one-night-only supergroup called The Dirty Bats to serve as the backing group for Anthony Kiedis, Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars.

Because nothing screams punk rock more than a bunch of millionaire rock stars taking a billionaire's money to perform for hedge fund managers, real estate agents, insurance brokers and venture capitalist bros, the all-star band played covers by The Stooges, Black Flag, Dead Boys, Nirvana, and Motorhead alongside classic rock staples by Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Queen and more.

No doubt an excellent time was had by all. Not that we're bitterly jealous or anything.



Ahem.

The Dirty Bats setlist, Capitol Theatre, NY - December 11, 2025



Start Me Up (The Rolling Stones cover with Yungblud)

Stay With Me (The Faces cover with Yungblud)

War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover with Yungblud)



Black Dog (Led Zeppelin cover with Brandi Carlile)

The Story (Brandi Carlile cover with Brandi Carlile)

Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover with Brandi Carlile)

Ace of Spades (Motorhead cover with Anthony Kiedis)

Search and Destroy (Iggy and the Stooges cover with Anthony Kiedis)

Nervous Breakdown (Black Flag cover with Anthony Kiedis)

If You Want Me to Stay (Sly and The Family Stone cover with Anthony Kiedis)

Whipping Boy (The Allman Brothers Band with Anthony Kiedis



Corduroy (Pearl Jam cover with Eddie Vedder)

Better Man (Pearl Jam cover with Eddie Vedder)

Wishlist (Pearl Jam cover with Eddie Vedder)

Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover with Eddie Vedder)

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding (Nick Lowe cover with Eddie Vedder)



Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover with Bruno Mars)

Roxanne (The Police cover with Bruno Mars)

Fire (Jimi Hendrix cover with Bruno Mars)

Dirty Diana (Michael Jackson cover with Bruno Mars)

Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover with Bruno Mars)



Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry cover with Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Anthony Kiedis, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars)

Rockin' In The Free World (Neil Young cover with Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Anthony Kiedis, Brandi Carlile and Bruno Mars)

