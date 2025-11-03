Savatage announce European headline shows and festival dates for 2026

Following this year's successful reunion shows, US prog metal legends Savatage have announced a run of European headline dates and festival dates for 2026.

The Prelude To Madness tour will see the band performing at the likes of Sweden Rock and Wacken Open Air as well as a special show at Pompeii's world-famous amphitheatre with an orchestra. The band will be joined by Armored Saint, Vision Divine and Nevermore for select dates.

“After last year's amazing tours of South America and Europe, I'm VERY excited for the Savatage 2026 headline shows in Europe," enthuses singer Zak Stevens. "This run is going to be awesome. This will be the first time Savatage has ever played in Istanbul, Bucharest, Este (Italy), Warsaw, and Leipzig (Germany). We've got nine headline shows lined up so far, along with a number of festivals. We are excited to see our old friends Armored Saint, Vision Divine, and Nevermore as special guests. I can't wait to see everyone out there getting loud and celebrating the music with us.”

Savatage regrouped earlier this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus, performing live shows in South America, Europe and London. As well as Stevens, the current line-up features Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Chris Caffery on guitar, Al Pitrelli on guitar and Jeff Plate on drums.

Ticket information and additional tour details will be announced soon.

Savatage Prelude To Madness 2026 Summer Tour

Jun 3-6: SWE Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival*

Jul 19: TUR Istanbul Zorlu PSM Turkcell Sahnesi

Jul 21: ROM Bucharest Arenele Romane Open Air (Special Guest: Trooper)

Jul 23: BUL Plovdiv BE4 Hills*

Jul 25: GRE Athens Release Festival*

Jul 27: ITA Pompeii Amphitheatre of Pompeii VERY SPECIAL SHOW WITH ORCHESTRA

Jul 28: ITA Este Castello Carrarese (Special Guest: Vision Divine)

Jul 30: GER Wacken Open Air*

Aug 1: NED Tilburg O13

Aug 3: SWI Pratteln Z7 Open Air (Special Guest: Nevermore)

Aug 5: SPA Villena Leyendas Del Rock*

Aug 8: GER Hamburg Elb-Riot*

Aug 9: GER Geiselwind Keep It True*

Aug 11: POL Warsaw Progresja (Special Guests: Nevermore & Armored Saint)

Aug 12: GER Leipzig Parkbühne (Special Guest: Nevermore)

Aug 13: GER Bonn KUNST!RASEN (Special Guest: Nevermore)

Aug 15: CZE Moravský Krumlov Rock Castle*

*Festival appearance

