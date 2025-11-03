Savatage announce European headline shows and festival dates for 2026
Prog metal legends Savatage reformed earlier this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus
Following this year's successful reunion shows, US prog metal legends Savatage have announced a run of European headline dates and festival dates for 2026.
The Prelude To Madness tour will see the band performing at the likes of Sweden Rock and Wacken Open Air as well as a special show at Pompeii's world-famous amphitheatre with an orchestra. The band will be joined by Armored Saint, Vision Divine and Nevermore for select dates.
“After last year's amazing tours of South America and Europe, I'm VERY excited for the Savatage 2026 headline shows in Europe," enthuses singer Zak Stevens. "This run is going to be awesome. This will be the first time Savatage has ever played in Istanbul, Bucharest, Este (Italy), Warsaw, and Leipzig (Germany). We've got nine headline shows lined up so far, along with a number of festivals. We are excited to see our old friends Armored Saint, Vision Divine, and Nevermore as special guests. I can't wait to see everyone out there getting loud and celebrating the music with us.”
Savatage regrouped earlier this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus, performing live shows in South America, Europe and London. As well as Stevens, the current line-up features Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Chris Caffery on guitar, Al Pitrelli on guitar and Jeff Plate on drums.
Ticket information and additional tour details will be announced soon.
Savatage Prelude To Madness 2026 Summer Tour
Jun 3-6: SWE Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival*
Jul 19: TUR Istanbul Zorlu PSM Turkcell Sahnesi
Jul 21: ROM Bucharest Arenele Romane Open Air (Special Guest: Trooper)
Jul 23: BUL Plovdiv BE4 Hills*
Jul 25: GRE Athens Release Festival*
Jul 27: ITA Pompeii Amphitheatre of Pompeii VERY SPECIAL SHOW WITH ORCHESTRA
Jul 28: ITA Este Castello Carrarese (Special Guest: Vision Divine)
Jul 30: GER Wacken Open Air*
Aug 1: NED Tilburg O13
Aug 3: SWI Pratteln Z7 Open Air (Special Guest: Nevermore)
Aug 5: SPA Villena Leyendas Del Rock*
Aug 8: GER Hamburg Elb-Riot*
Aug 9: GER Geiselwind Keep It True*
Aug 11: POL Warsaw Progresja (Special Guests: Nevermore & Armored Saint)
Aug 12: GER Leipzig Parkbühne (Special Guest: Nevermore)
Aug 13: GER Bonn KUNST!RASEN (Special Guest: Nevermore)
Aug 15: CZE Moravský Krumlov Rock Castle*
*Festival appearance
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.