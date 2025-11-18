"Prepare yourselves for a night of epic music!" Voivod announce UK tour dates in June 2026

Canadian prog metal legends Voivod have announced UK tour dates for June.

The band kick off at London's Underworld venue on June 8 with dates in Southampton, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Limerick. Support on the dates comes from hard-hitting US crew Midnight and US prog metallers Cryptosis.

"We're thrilled to announce that the legendary Voivod and the mighty Midnight are teaming up for an unforgettable UK & Ireland Tour," announce Napalm events, the promoters behind the tour. "They will be joined by special guests Cryptosis. Prepare yourselves for a night of epic music!"

Voivod are the subject of a brand new book, Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod, by US author Jeff Wagner, has just been published through Radical Research. "I held nothing back," says Wagner of the new book. "There’s almost no stone left unturned, hence the size of the book."

You can see a full list of Voivod's tour dates and ticket details below.

Jun 8: London Underworld

Jun 9: Southampton The 1865

Jun 10: Bristol Thekla

Jun 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jun 12: Manchester Rebellion

Jun 13: Glasgow Slay (Short Hall)

Jun 15: Belfast Limelight 2

Jun 16: Dublin Whelans

Jun 17: Limerick Dolans Warehouse

Get tickets.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors