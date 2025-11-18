"Prepare yourselves for a night of epic music!" Voivod announce UK tour dates in June 2026
Canadian prog metal legends Voivod will tour the UK with Midnight and Cryptosis in June
Canadian prog metal legends Voivod have announced UK tour dates for June.
The band kick off at London's Underworld venue on June 8 with dates in Southampton, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Limerick. Support on the dates comes from hard-hitting US crew Midnight and US prog metallers Cryptosis.
"We're thrilled to announce that the legendary Voivod and the mighty Midnight are teaming up for an unforgettable UK & Ireland Tour," announce Napalm events, the promoters behind the tour. "They will be joined by special guests Cryptosis. Prepare yourselves for a night of epic music!"
Voivod are the subject of a brand new book, Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod, by US author Jeff Wagner, has just been published through Radical Research. "I held nothing back," says Wagner of the new book. "There’s almost no stone left unturned, hence the size of the book."
You can see a full list of Voivod's tour dates and ticket details below.
Voivod UK tour dates 2026
Jun 8: London Underworld
Jun 9: Southampton The 1865
Jun 10: Bristol Thekla
Jun 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Jun 12: Manchester Rebellion
Jun 13: Glasgow Slay (Short Hall)
Jun 15: Belfast Limelight 2
Jun 16: Dublin Whelans
Jun 17: Limerick Dolans Warehouse
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.