Damian Wilson, Simone Simons and Anneke van Giersbergen all star in new Ayreon live video for The Day That The World Breaks Down

Damian Wilson, Epica singer Simone Simons, Anneke van Giersbergen, Pain Of Salvation's Daniel Gildenlow, Evergrey's Tom Englund and more all star in the brand new Ayreon video for The Day That The World Breaks Down which you can watch below.

The track is taken from Ayreon's upcoming 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves which will be released through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on May 17. The new set was recorded during the band's monumental five-show sold-out run at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands last September.

"Finally… on my birthday… here is the second video clip from the Ayreon Live Beneath The Waves DVD/BluRay," Arjen Lucassen announces. "I picked the song The Day That The World Breaks Down because firstly it’s one of my favorites and secondly it features many of the talented singers. We never thought we could pull this complicated song off in a live setting, but seems like we did it! Let me know if you agree… enjoy."

Also joining mainman Lucasen for the shows were a veritable who's who from the prog and rock worlds, including Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Toehider's Mike Mills, Phideaux Xavier, Autumn's Marjan Welman, Praying Mantis frontman John Jaycee Cuijpers, Liselotte Hegt, Maggy Luyten, MaYan's Marcela Bovio and Irene Jansen.

"01011001 is one of my favourite Ayreon albums," Lucassen adss, "and putting this show together was really exciting and rewarding. When I first approached the cast and crew via email, messaging, etc., within minutes I got back the most heartwarming and enthusiastic reactions. Everyone was excited about helping me bring the album to life..."

01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves will be released on 3LP, 2CD+DVD, Blu-ray, Earbook, and digital formats. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves.