"I play these songs because my soul and heart are in there..." Former Focus guitarist Jan Akkerman will release a new live album in December
Jan Akkerman also announces live dates for the Netherlands in December and Norway in June
https://www.loudersound.com/features/top-of-the-progs-focus-hocus-pocusFormer Focus guitarist Jan Akkerman has announced that he will release his latest solo album, My Focus - Live Under The Rainbow, through Artone/Music Theories Recordings on December 12.
A live album, My Focus - Live Under The Rainbow was recorded during Akkemran's Feburayr tour which saw him and his band playing Bush Hall (London), The Fire Station (Sunderland), Philharmonic Hall (Liverpool), Oran Mor (Glasgow), The Met (Bury), The Stables (Wavendon) and The Apex (Bury St. Edmunds), and features some of Focus' classic tunes such as Hocus Pocus and Sylvia.
Akkeman has shared a new visualiser video for Answers Questions - Questions Answers, which you can watch below.
"Live audiences give you the tension and responsibility to be creative, for me, that's the challenge I like," he says. "It's my love to play for people all around the world. I play these songs because my soul and heart are in there. It's a God given talent I have, which makes me feel proud of myself!"
Akkeman has also announced live dates for his native Netherlands for December as well as three Norwegian dates for next June. You can see the full list of dates and tickets detials below.
My Focus - Live Under The Rainbow will be released on on blue transparent vinyl, CD, and digitally.
Jan Akkerman Netherlands/Norway live dates
Nov 8: NED Deurne Cultureel Centrum
Dec 19: NED Bergen op ZoomPoppodium Gebouw
Dec 20: NED Tilburg Heyhoef Backstage
Dec 24: NED Heemskerk Podium Laurentz
Jun 26: NOR Skien Parkbiografen
Jun 27: NOR Olso Cosmopolite Scene
Jun 28: NOR Fredrikstad Bblå Grotte
Jan Akkerman: My Focus - Live Under The Rainbow
1. Spiritual Privacy
2. Answers Questions - Questions Answers
3. Focus 2
4. Focus 1
5. Palace of the King
6. Anonymous
7. Big Sur.
8. Tommy's Anniversary
9. Piétons
10. Hocus Pocus
11. Sylvia
