“The decision to omit early music lends credence to the idea that they’re embracing pop influences”: Leprous’ An Evening Of Atonement live extravaganza

Recorded in February 2025 at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, An Evening Of Atonement is the most expansive live release in Leprous’ catalogue to date.

Presented as a three-vinyl LP set, or two CDs, or two CDs and a Blu-ray, it’s a marathon listening experience containing 21 tracks. The setlist favours their most recent work, with six songs taken from 2024’s Melodies Of Atonement and three each from 2021’s Aphelion and 2019’s Pitfalls.

The decision to omit any selections from early releases like Aeolia from 2006 and 2011’s Bilateral lends credence to the idea that the Norwegians have evolved in a direction that’s leading them away from the prog metal of their formative years.

Since Melodies Of Atonement prompted discussions about the band’s changing sound and apparent embrace of pop music influences, this live album may well fuel further debate on that score.

An emergent pop sensibility can be attributed to the prominence of Einar Solberg’s vocals in the mix and arrangements – everything about the music here seems designed to shine a spotlight on his remarkable voice.

One enduring hallmark of progressive rock and metal is the emphasis on extravagant musicianship; pity the poor frontman having to occupy themselves during a 10-minute instrumental section. However, Solberg stands front and centre.

To his considerable credit, he’s on top form, hitting all the big notes with clarity and precision, his range and control ably demonstrated by the long, high peak he holds at the climax of Passing.

The piano-led Castaway Angels and the catchy feel of Faceless lean into the progressive pop side, but Leprous burnish their metal credentials with the heavier riffage of Slave, courtesy of guitarists Tor Oddmund Suhrke and Robin Ognedal.

The crafty syncopation of From The Flame and Atonement nod towards math rock. Likewise, Forced Entry is a workout in metric modulation, with drummer Baard Kolstad skilfully manipulating the time feel, while On Hold is a slow, moody work of introspection.

The one odd choice is the decision to close the night with The Sky Is Red. Arriving after all Solberg’s vocal gymnastics and emotive outpourings, its droning, dirge-like pulse provides an anti-climactic conclusion to the proceedings.

An Evening Of Atonement is on sale now via InsideOut.