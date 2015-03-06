Prog Me: Anneke Van Giersbergen

OK COMPUTER?

My iPad and iPhone are my connections to the world – I can do everything on them! I use GarageBand to record demos and an amplifier simulator app, which I plug my guitar into while I’m travelling.

MASTERMIND?

When I was young I knew everything about Prince and Madonna! Now, I know a little about everything and I pick up a lot about different instruments from my bandmates.

RELICS?

My husband Rob [Snijders] and I bought some 17th century dining chairs as a wedding present back in 2003. They came from an antique store in Holland and we reupholstered them so they look really beautiful now.

SOUND & VISION

I always go back to the classics – The Beatles’ Revolver and Pink Floyd’s The Wall. I don’t watch much television so

I tend to catch up with shows on Netflix while I’m travelling. I’m really getting into Suits and Breaking Bad, but there are so many episodes and so little time!

SUPPER’S READY!

I love Mexican food and I really love Greek and Turkish food as well because it’s so light and fresh. Whenever I’m abroad, I eat better than when I’m at home. I like my herbal teas as well, especially green tea and chamomile tea.