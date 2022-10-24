Ajren Lucassen announces star-studded guestlist for Ayreon 01011001 live shows

Arjen Lucassen has announced an impressive array of guest stars who will be joining him at the recently announced Ayreon live shows 1011001 Live Beneath The Waves, which take place at Tilburg's 013 venue for three dates in September, 15, 16 and 17.

Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Epica's Simone Simons, Anneke van Giersbergen, Evergrey's Tom Englund, Pain Of Salvation's Daniel Gildenlow and Arena frontman Damian Wilson head up a lengthy list of vocalists who will be performing live at the shows.

Other singers include Lucassen himself, Toehider's Mike Mills, Phideaux Xavier, Autumn's Marjan Welman, Praying Mantis frontman John Jaycee Cuijpers, Liselotte Hegt, Maggy Luyten, MaYan's Marcela Bovio and Irene Jansen.

They join Lucassen's band for the shows; Joost van den Broek (keyboards), Marcel

Coenen (guitar), Timo Somers (guitar), Johan van Stratum (bass) and Ed Warby (drums) along with Ben Mathot (violin), Jurriaan Westerveld (cello) and Jeroen Goossens (woodwinds).

"I’m extremely happy with the singers that we managed to get for the 01011001 shows, what a cast," exclaims Lucassen. "It’s always a big challenge to enlist all the singers for the live shows so far in advance, because so many of them are mega successful and therefore really busy. So... if your favourite singer isn’t there, PLEASE know that I did the best I could, but some simply aren’t available. Always to their own regret. I’m sure you agree that we have no less than 19 amazing singers here (apart from that hippie-dude), already proud of them!"

Tickets for the shows go on sale on October 27 at 3pm EST and will be available here.