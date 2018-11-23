Evergrey return with sprawling new track A Silent Arc

Evergrey have released a black and white video to accompany their new track A Silent Arc.

The song will feature on the Swedish progressive metal outfit’s upcoming studio album The Atlantic, which will launch on January 25 via AFM Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s The Storm Within, vocalist and guitarist Tom S Englund says: “This is album number 11 and it’s also the third album of a concept that might have reached its destination, or at least one conclusion.

“It might also have been something that some of you saw coming or anticipated?

“We’ve fought through giant private obstacles as well as an extremely complicated break-in at our studio to bring this album to you. So at the same time as it's certainly not been painless or at all easy, it’s been rewarding in new ways and our creativity has been painted in colours of honesty and sincerity.”

Englund adds: “This is our heaviest, darkest, and perhaps also our most diverse album to date. It’s everything we wanted to compose and the written words come straight from a place of transparency and never before experienced lucidity.

“Finally, as of yesterday, we’ve reached new shores. We can’t wait for you to share this journey with us and dive into our worlds, our depths, and the waters of The Atlantic!”

Evergrey will head out on tour across Europe with Kamelot throughout March.

Evergrey: The Atlantic

1. A Silent Arc

2. Weightless

3. All I Have

4. A Secret Atlantis

5. The Tidal

6. End Of Silence

7. Currents

8. Departure

9. The Beacon

10. This Ocean