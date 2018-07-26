Phideaux returns with first new album in seven years!

Phideaux will release his first album in seven years with the double album Infernal, released on September 9.

Infernal represents the third part of a trilogy for us based artist Phideaux Xavier which began with 2006's The Great Leap and 2007's Doomsday Afternoon, which was recorded with the help of the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

Infernal continues with themes of terror and fear, but, says Xavier, "ending with a ray of hope".

The album will be released in double red vinyl as well as 2 CDs in a gatefold mini-LP format.