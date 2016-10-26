Asking Alexandria have already recorded with Danny Worsnop

Asking Alexandria have already recorded a new track with returned frontman Danny Worsnop.

The reunion was confirmed at the weekend, following a breakdown in relations with his replacement, Denis Stoff, who’d joined in 2015.

But Matt Good – who’s a member of Kill It With Fire alongside Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce – has revealed studio work is in progress.

Good tweets: “Mixing an amazing new Asking Alexandria song at the moment featuring the return of Danny, who absolutely crushed the vocals. Damn damn.”

The band have just commenced a North American tour with Worsnop at the helm, after Bruce reported that Stoff had “just stopped talking to us.”

Stoff later tweeted: “I left AA because I can’t be in a touring band at this point in my life. There’s no drama and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

Worsnop said this week that the tour would include “a journey through the band’s history” and “a new song that isn’t actually very new.”

He added: “It was a long week pondering the decision and figuring out what the right thing to do was. After all, my solo album, The Long Road Home, is about to release, which is, of course, my primary focus. I’m also working on the new We Are Harlot record, and trying to book in as much acting work as possible.

”I’m now in a place mentally where this is something I can embrace again, with the men I started this crazy journey with. It’s a beautiful nostalgia that feels like nothing ever changed.

“All I can speak to is my excitement to be working with my old and dear friends, playing music we made for a decade that we are here to celebrate.”

Bruce last month posted a picture of Worsnop working with him in the studio after they’d settled their differences.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

