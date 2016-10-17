Asking Alexandria, From First To Last men form new band

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce, From First To Last vocalist and guitarist Matt Good and The Word Alive guitarist Zack Hansen have formed a pop-punk supergroup, Kill It With Fire.

Good revealed the new project – and says they’ll “probably” have their debut record out before Christmas. Their drummer is still to be announced.

Good says: “It’s gonna be awesome. It’s gonna be pretty pop punk, but not too pop punk. Just the right amount.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Bruce recently confirmed he’s repaired his friendship with estranged former bandmate Danny Worsnop – who departed Asking Alexandria last year. He posted a studio shot of Worsnop, sparking rumours of a possible collaboration.

Bruce will also make his big-screen debut alongside Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack in American Satan, which launches early next year.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

