Denis Stoff: ‘No drama’ over Asking Alexandria split

Stoff left Make Me Famous last year to join Asking Alexandria

Former Asking Alexandria Denis Stoff has tweeted the band’s label boss to say he left the band for personal reasons.

After weeks of speculation, they confirmed over the weekend that original frontman Danny Worsnop had returned to the fold after quitting in 2015.

While full details have not been revealed, guitarist Ben Bruce reported that Stoff refused to regroup with the band for their upcoming tour dates, saying “Asking Alexandria doesn’t exist until I get what’s owed to me.”

Bruce added: “We didn’t kick Denis out – he just stopped talking to us.”

Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen tweeted at the weekend: “As requested, I’ll release a video clarifying what happened with AA. If Denis denies the truth, emails and texts prove everything.”

Stoff replied: “I left AA because I can’t be in a touring band at this point in my life. There’s no drama and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

The drummer with Sumerian labelmates Make Me Famous, who split up after Stoff left them for Asking Alexandria, has also responded to the singer’s latest move.

Dusty Boles says: “For anyone who keeps messaging me or tagging me in comments, yes, I’ve known about it for a while now, and all I can say is: I told you so.”

At the time the band had said they were “never treated like equal musicians” while they worked with Stoff, adding: “It was not fun being in a band with him. Denis has some issues, and according to Denis, the fault is everyone and anyone but himself.”

Bruce accepted in his statement that he’d been warned over “different things about Denis’ past” but said they’d wanted to offer him the “benefit of the doubt.”

Asking Alexandria commence a North American tour, with Worsnop at the helm, this week.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

