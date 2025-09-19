Aerosmith and Yungblud share first track from their collaborative new EP

Aerosmith and Yungblud have released the first song from their forthcoming collaborative EP One More Time. My Only Angel is out now and sees Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler share vocal duties with the Doncaster pop-punk star. The song marks Aerosmith’s first new music since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension album.

The collaboration was born when Yungblud aka Dominic Harrison, joined the rock legends in the studio with the idea that Aerosmith would work with him on a reworked version of his song Hello Heaven, Hello. It soon transformed into a writing session that has led to the five-track EP, which is due out on 21st November. Alongside My Only Angel, it will feature Problems, Wild Woman, A Thousand Days and Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix). The final song is a reworked version of a classic Aerosmith track from 1977 that originally featured on their era-defining album Rocks. The other four songs were all co-written by Aerosmith and Yungblud.

The collaboration has been teased over the past few weeks, with a performance that saw Aerosmith pair Tyler and Joe Perry join Yungblud, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt and Black Sabbath keyboardist Adam Wakeman to perform Mama, I’m Coming Home drawing ire from certain fellow rockers.



Listen to the track here:

Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD - My Only Angel (Official Audio) - YouTube