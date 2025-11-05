Henry Rollins is coming back to music after over 20 years - and has been working with another iconic punk legend

Never say never. Henry Rollins has revealed he and fellow punk legend Ian MacKaye (Fugazi, Minor Threat) have been working together on a "great project". In a post on his website, Rollins revealed the pair had been recording at Inner Ear Studios in Washington.

"[It's] where we made our first records decades ago and mixed a four song session with the great Don Zientara at the board," Rollins wrote. "This is the same studio, where the Teen Idles, Minor Threat, Bad Brains, and many others recorded. It was amazing to be back there with Ian and Don."

"Part way through the mix, none other than Eddie Janney, he of the Untouchables, Rights Of Spring [sic], One Last Wish, Happy Go Licky, Skewbald and other great bands joined us. The session benefited greatly by his presence. As to the tracks, I had them mastered several days ago, and I’m now working on the layout and design for the record. When it’s ready, I’ll let you know. We are extremely excited by this one."

It's very welcome - and surprise - news for fans of Rollins who've mourned his departure from music. The singer hasn't recorded a full album since 2004's Weighting with the Rollins Band and although he has made guest appearances with groups including The Flaming Lips and Ruts DC, he has often ruled out a full return to the music industry.

“I have not thought lyrically since about the year 2000, 2001,” Rollins told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

“I’m smart enough to not come back for the encore. 'Hey, you missed me?' I never asked that question. I just leave … I don’t quiet quit. I don’t fade. I just split after every obligation has been met.”

Although Rollins' last tour in a band was in 2006, he has remained incredibly active in the two decades since. In addition to his regular radio show, podcasts and book releases, Rollins has also undertaken a number of spoken word tours.

Rollins and MacKaye's friendship goes back decades, to when the pair were both teenagers and part of Washington D.C.'s hardcore punk scene in the late 70s and early 80s, where MacKaye sang first with The Teen Idles and Rollins took up vocals with State Of Alert. The pair would go on to become two of hardcore punk's biggest icons, Rollins joining Black Flag in 1981 while MacKaye formed Minor Threat in 1980 and later Fugazi.

There's no word on when the songs the pair have recorded together will be released - or what format they'll take - but with both singers going back to their earliest studio, it's probably safe to say it'll be firmly rooted in punk.