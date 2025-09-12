Sabaton x Nothing More is one of the most surprising heavy metal collaborations we’ve heard all year – and it doesn’t sound half bad

Sabaton have teamed up with Nothing More on their brand-new single.

The Swedish power metal battalion and two members of the US radio rockers, Jonny Hawkins (vocals) and Mark Vollelunga (guitars), join forces on Crossing The Rubicon, which was released earlier today (September 12). Watch the video below.

The song is the fifth single from Sabaton’s upcoming 11th studio album Legends, due out on October 17 via Better Noise Music, and is about the titular act from Roman emperor Julius Caesar which launched the Roman Civil War in 49 BCE. The album version of the song will not feature Nothing More.

Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén comments: “Working with our American brothers in Nothing More on our new single Crossing The Rubicon has been an absolute pleasure. When we shared the song with the guys, they really liked it and were genuinely excited about a collaboration, which got us really pumped. There’s something powerful about bringing two worlds together in music.”

Vollelunga adds: “We are very honoured and excited to release this collaboration with our newfound Swedish labelmates Sabaton. It was fun to do something a little different than we were used to, and we’re stoked they wanted us to put our special Nothing More sauce on their Scandinavian metal.”

Where many of Sabaton’s lyrics have focussed on 20th-century military conflicts, Legends is a concept album that finds the band zeroing in on ancient history. As well as Caesar, it has songs about Genghis Khan, the Knights Templar, Vlad The Impaler and Napoleon Bonaparte. It follows 2019’s The Great War and 2022’s The War To End All Wars: a two-part series focussed exclusively on the First World War.

To promote the release of Legends, Sabaton will embark on an extensive European tour, set to kick off at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany on November 14 and wrap up at Telenor in Oslo, Norway on December 11. On December 4, the band will play their largest UK show to date at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London.

Support across the tour will come from The Legendary Orchestra: a string collective who’ll perform classical interpretations of Sabaton’s songs. See full dates and details below.

SABATON - Crossing the Rubicon feat. Nothing More (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Nov 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Ostrava Ostravar Aréna, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 22: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov 24: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 25: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 26: Esch sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 28: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 29: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 02: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Dec 04: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 05: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 06: Nottingham Motorpoint, UK

Dec 08: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

Dec 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 11: Oslo Telenor, Norway