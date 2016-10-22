Danny Worsnop is back in Asking Alexandria as Stoff leaves

Danny Worsnop is back in Asking Alexandria after weeks of speculation over the band’s future.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says the group’s original singer has rejoined after Denis Stoff – who replaced Worsnop around 18 months ago – broke off contact with the band following their recent tour dates, which Bruce sat out because of the birth of his daughter.

In a video posted to Facebook, Bruce says Stoff did not fly from his home in the Ukraine for a video shoot in the US and sent Bruce a message saying: “Asking Alexandria doesn’t exist until I get what’s owed to me.”

With no further contact forthcoming, Bruce says the band had no option but to move on without Stoff – and they reached out to Worsnop.

Bruce says: “You all know all the rumours and crazy speculation going on online and social media – just to get straight on with the point, we have parted ways with Denis.

“There are a number of reasons for that, most of which I’m not gonna go into detail on here live on this chat.

“We didn’t kick Denis out of the band, he just stopped talking to us. We tried to organise a video shoot for Send Me Home. Everything seemed fine and he just stopped responding. I texted him a bunch and sent loads of emails, no response whatsoever. We were quite confused.

“I received a message from him, something along the lines of, ‘Asking Alexandria doesn’t exist until I get what’s owed to me.’ I was confused. We were left in a bit of a pickle.”

With their Sumerian 10 Years In The Black tour due to start this month, Asking Alexandria had to decide whether to replace Stoff or call time on the band.

Bruce adds: “The reason we started this band in the first place was because we are five best friends who loved being around each other. That’s why we started this band and that’s why we are continuing this band.

“Over the last few months we have rekindled our relationship with Danny. What happened in the past sucked and it hurt us. I’ve said things, Danny said things. But at the end of the day we have been best friends for a decade. That’s why this is the move that’s right for us. This is full circle, right back where we started.

“We will tell you all the details soon as we possibly can, when all the guys can be with me and they can all tell you how we feel.”

Bruce also claims that, when they brought Stoff into the band in 2015, they were told things about the singer that he now says they should have heeded.

“When Denis joined the band, people within the industry and fans alike told us things about Denis’ past and gave us many warnings,” Bruce says. “There’s no smoke without fire and I guess we found that out the hard way.”

Worsnop left Asking Alexandria to concentrate on his other band, We Are Harlot. He also launched a solo career.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Danny Worsnop, Ben Bruce end Asking Alexandria feud