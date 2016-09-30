Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce posts Worsnop studio photo

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce has posted a social media picture of the band’s former frontman Danny Worsnop recording vocals.

It’s the latest development in a story that started when the pair buried the hatchet after Worsnop’s acrimonious split from the band to form new group We Are Harlot.

Earlier this week, Worsnop said on Twitter that he was flying to Arizona to meet up with Bruce and producer Matt Good. He said: “Who knows, maybe play a little music.”

Bruce responded to that tweet, saying: “You know it’s just rock and roll, I know you’re by my side through it all…”

Now Bruce has posted an image on Instagram of Wornsop in a vocal recording booth, while Good has posted pictures of his own – one with him and Bruce and another with him and Worsnop.

Worsnop was replaced in Asking Alexandria by Denis Stoff, who appeared on the band’s latest album The Black, released this year.

As well as We Are Harlot’s self-titled 2015 debut album, Worsnop also has released solo material.

Asking Alexandria have a string of tour dates still to come in 2016.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

