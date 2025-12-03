Luke Spiller, frontman with Brit-rockers The Struts, has released a cover of Slade's evergreen Christmas classic Merry Xmas Everybody.

Unlike the rumbunctious original – which topped the festive UK chart in 1973 and has returned to the Top 100 on 29 subsequent occasions – Spiller's take is altogether more mournful. It is accompanied by a video in which the Santa-hatted singer rides a bicycle through the concrete-lined channel of the Los Angeles River.

“Like so many of us, I have always loved Christmas," advises Spiller. "For me personally, it’s a time where I often travel back to the United Kingdom and spend quality time with my family after a long year of touring and seeing the world.

"I grew up listening to this song and have such great memories being surrounded by the people I love, celebrating the year coming to a close. I wanted to put my own spin on this classic and decided to strip back the music so people can really focus on the lyrics.

"Slade were an incredible band and have been a huge influence on my own musical journey, so I really wanted to do it justice. Merry Xmas, Everybody!”

Spiller released his debut solo album Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine in early 2025.

Meanwhile, The Struts put out a reimagined update of their debut single Could Have Been Me featuring Queen guitarist Brian May in September.

"It's a classic," May told Classic Rock. "It's one of the best rock songs ever. It was actually bigger in America than it was in Britain: it passed people by over here, and it shouldn't have done. I'm hoping that this is an opportunity for the song to really connect all around the world."