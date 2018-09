Accept have released a video to tease their upcoming new album.

The band release Blind Rage on August 15 via Nuclear Blast and the limited-edition digipak version comes with a DVD or Blu-ray featuring last year’s complete gig in Santiago, Chile.

A video showing that night’s performance of Teutonic Terror can be viewed below.

The album will be the German group’s 14th record, and the follow-up to 2012’s Stalingrad.