10 affordable Cyber Monday deals for music fans

Today is Cyber Monday 2018. Cyber Monday is always the Monday immediately following Black Friday, which means you've got one more 24-hour period to pick up a Black Friday weekend deal. In the US, Black Friday was the day to pick up high street bargains and Cyber Monday was the online deals day, hence the name.

With the deals coming thick and fast all weekend, you might have blown all your money on those headphones you wanted but there are still some great sales offers worth looking at: lower-priced goods that won't break the bank but still deliver great savings. We've rounded up a few, from vinyl-cleaning kits to bargain-priced Bluetooth speakers. Get them before it's just Boring-Old-Tuesday.

Iron Maiden Killers Eddie figure: was £17.99 now £12.99 LOOK! It's Eddie-from-Killers but like those Star Wars men you used to collect (er, you did stop collecting those, right?). Doesn't matter! Eddie could fight Boba Fett. You could squeeze him into your Millennium Falcon! He could fight Darth Maul, armed only with an axe! Oh, just buy it. Who wouldn't love this?View Deal

Record Cleaning Kit: was £19.99, now £9.99 With an anti-Static brush to eliminate static charge and remove dust; a stylus cleaning brush for cleaning crap off your needle; deep cleaner spray; micro-fibre cloth; wet and dry cleaning tissues, this is everything you need to look after your vinyl and restore vintage vinyl to new.View Deal

Clean Sound Record Cleaner Box Set: was £9.99, now £4.99 Don't need a tin? Then this no-frills version does the job AND is a great stocking filler for any record collector: Record Cleaner, Anti-Static Vinyl Brush, AM Stylus Brush and cotton cleaning cloth.View Deal

Anti Static Record Mat: was £9.99, now £4.99 Made from felted carbon filaments to reduce friction and static build-up, this mat will kill static, make your turntable look cool, AND give your records somewhere cosy to lie while they do all the hard work. View Deal

Jam Classic 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker: was £19.99, now £9.99! A decent little Bluetooth speaker for less than a tenner. The Jam 2.0 builds on the huge success of the Jam classic, on of the UK’s bset-selling Bluetooth speakers. Perfect for music on the go, or as an accessory for your phone or tablet, with an impressive 5 hours of battery life. View Deal

Save up to 20% on all magazine subscriptions!

Save big on subs for dozens of brilliant magazines including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Guitarist, Guitar World and loads more. There are plenty of options including print and digital subscriptions. Use voucher code: BLK20View Deal

Wooden LP Storage Crate: now HALF PRICE! Just bought a new turntable? You're gonna need somewhere to stick all your records. This retro box is just the job: stores 100 records, wheeled casters and now a whopping £25 off. Was £49.99, now £24.99View Deal

20% OFF EVERYTHING AT EMP - TODAY ONLY!

It's Mad Monday at EMP, with 20% off everything (except books, media, tickets, gift vouchers and items which include a donation). Just enter the code MAD20. The 20% discount will be applied after entering the code. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions. Only valid on today, 26.11.2018. View Deal

Skullcandy Inkd 2.0 Earphones With Mic - now half price! Half price on these Skullcandy earphones, with mic, flat cable and all that palaver. Were £19.99, now £9.99!View Deal

