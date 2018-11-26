10 affordable Cyber Monday deals for music fans

Today is Cyber Monday 2018. Cyber Monday is always the Monday immediately following Black Friday, which means you've got one more 24-hour period to pick up a Black Friday weekend deal. In the US, Black Friday was the day to pick up high street bargains and Cyber Monday was the online deals day, hence the name.
With the deals coming thick and fast all weekend, you might have blown all your money on those headphones you wanted but there are still some great sales offers worth looking at: lower-priced goods that won't break the bank but still deliver great savings. We've rounded up a few, from vinyl-cleaning kits to bargain-priced Bluetooth speakers. Get them before it's just Boring-Old-Tuesday.
Iron Maiden Killers Eddie figure: was £17.99 now £12.99
LOOK! It's Eddie-from-Killers but like those Star Wars men you used to collect (er, you did stop collecting those, right?). Doesn't matter! Eddie could fight Boba Fett. You could squeeze him into your Millennium Falcon! He could fight Darth Maul, armed only with an axe! Oh, just buy it. Who wouldn't love this?View Deal
Record Cleaning Kit: was £19.99, now £9.99
With an anti-Static brush to eliminate static charge and remove dust; a stylus cleaning brush for cleaning crap off your needle; deep cleaner spray; micro-fibre cloth; wet and dry cleaning tissues, this is everything you need to look after your vinyl and restore vintage vinyl to new.View Deal
Clean Sound Record Cleaner Box Set: was £9.99, now £4.99
Don't need a tin? Then this no-frills version does the job AND is a great stocking filler for any record collector: Record Cleaner, Anti-Static Vinyl Brush, AM Stylus Brush and cotton cleaning cloth.View Deal
Anti Static Record Mat: was £9.99, now £4.99
Made from felted carbon filaments to reduce friction and static build-up, this mat will kill static, make your turntable look cool, AND give your records somewhere cosy to lie while they do all the hard work. View Deal
Jam Classic 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker: was £19.99, now £9.99!
A decent little Bluetooth speaker for less than a tenner. The Jam 2.0 builds on the huge success of the Jam classic, on of the UK’s bset-selling Bluetooth speakers. Perfect for music on the go, or as an accessory for your phone or tablet, with an impressive 5 hours of battery life. View Deal
Save up to 20% on all magazine subscriptions!
Save big on subs for dozens of brilliant magazines including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Guitarist, Guitar World and loads more. There are plenty of options including print and digital subscriptions.
Use voucher code: BLK20View Deal
Wooden LP Storage Crate: now HALF PRICE!
Just bought a new turntable? You're gonna need somewhere to stick all your records. This retro box is just the job: stores 100 records, wheeled casters and now a whopping £25 off.
Was £49.99, now £24.99View Deal
Classic Rock and Metal Hammer tees: was £14.99 now £5
Black Friday just got even blacker. Official Classic Rock and Metal Hammer merch is now available for just £5! 33 classic designs have been discounted from an original price of £14.99 to a bargain-priced £5 to make way for new designs. T-shirts in the Black Friday sale include the classic mag logo designs, collectible Metal Hammer Golden Gods tees, and some of our favourite designs inspired by rock and metal classics: Born To Lose, Dino's Bar and Grill and Charlotte's nightclub. View Deal
Up to 50% off Speakers from Sonos, Ultimate Ears, Bang & Olufsen, Beats and more
Not all of these are cheap, exactly, but they're all of helluva lot cheaper than they were last week. The biggest deals are on these Ultimate Ears (55% off)and this Jam Audio speaker (60%), while the cheapest available is this Jam Hang Up Shower Bluetooth Speaker at £18.99 - but if you don't need one to come in the shower with you, this House of Marley speaker is probably the better bargain, at 55% off and a few quid more at £23.99.View Deal
20% OFF EVERYTHING AT EMP - TODAY ONLY!
It's Mad Monday at EMP, with 20% off everything (except books, media, tickets, gift vouchers and items which include a donation). Just enter the code MAD20. The 20% discount will be applied after entering the code. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions. Only valid on today, 26.11.2018. View Deal
Frank Turner - Be More Kind (vinyl): was £19.99, now £9.99!
"I wanted to try and get out of my comfort zone and do something different," Frank told Louder – and it's safe to say he's succeeded. The results are an album that includes blazing punk rock, sunny 80s pop and his best attempt at a proper club banger.View Deal
Skullcandy Inkd 2.0 Earphones With Mic - now half price!
Half price on these Skullcandy earphones, with mic, flat cable and all that palaver. Were £19.99, now £9.99!View Deal
And pick up little bargains like this too...
Coiled 3.5 mm Stereo Audio Cable with Stretched Length of 2m: now £2.92
If you need a lead to plug your phone into your car, coiled is the way to go. It doesn't get in your way, but it can stretch to the back seat when your mate/kids want to play you a banger. At 21% off you can't go wrong with this.View Deal