“Other bands flirted with the dark side. Listeners just knew these people were living it”: Jane’s Addiction represented a new form of prog when they stopped traffic with Nothing’s Shocking

In 2015 Prog argued that Jane’s Addiction represented a new type of progressive rock when they delivered major-label debut Nothing’s Shocking.

Context is everything. When Jane’s Addiction released their first proper album in 1988, the rock world was dominated by a clutch of post-Guns N’ Roses/Mötley Crüe-styled groups, who’d been signed to capitalise on all things coiffured. The music industry was pouring pots of money over Poison, LA Guns, Faster Pussycat and the like.

Though they also hailed from Los Angeles and had cut their teeth on the city’s same club circuit, this rag-tag group of narcotically-inclined surf dudes, street rats and budding shamans – Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins – were a very different prospect to Axl Rose, Vince Neil and co.

Jane’s Addiction were like no one else. Theirs was the sound of a progressive new future for rock, a bold direction previously hinted at on their self-titled 1987 debut (largely recorded live in the studio over the course of one night) but finally fully realised here on their major label debut.

Nothing’s Shocking wasn’t entirely iconoclastic and it certainly drew on rock’s rich past – The Doors, Velvet Underground and especially Led Zeppelin are all here in spirit – as well as the more recent post-punk/goth present. Yet from the portentous bass notes and stabbing opening chords of opener Up The Beach it clearly offered a genuine progressive alternative.

Jane's Addiction - Mountain Song (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Farrell’s vocals were high-pitched and often favoured emotive wails over lyrics, as on the grandiose Ocean Size. Young prodigy Navarro’s guitar somehow sounded both classic and other-worldly; histrionic one moment, understated the next. Producer Dave Jerden was handpicked by Farrell, who admired his work on David Byrne and Brian Eno’s My Life In The Bush Of Ghosts.

Two of their live debut’s finest moments warranted re-recording here – Pigs In Zen and Jane Says, the latter a maudlin and utterly moving acoustic song with some subtle steel drums in the background which documented a friend of the band’s determination to kick her heroin habit.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Had A Dad is perhaps the closest Jane’s Addiction came to their funk metal contemporaries Faith No More and Red Hot Chili Peppers. But in the epic Mountain Song they left them standing in the dirt lacing their high-tops.

While other bands flirted with the dark side, listeners just knew that Jane’s were living it: for example, Ted, Just Admit It concerned serial killer Ted Bundy. On Nothing’s Shocking, Jane’s Addiction peeled back the skin of modern America to show its dark heart – and in doing so shaped the decade to come.