I reviewed these classic Guns N’ Roses albums back in 1991 – now you can get the deluxe box set with up to 20% off this Black Friday
The Super deluxe edition of Use Your Illusion I and II is on sale in both its vinyl box set and CD edition for Black Friday
On September 17, 1991, Guns N’ Roses made a huge statement with the release of two double albums on the same day – Use Your Illusion I and II and while looking for some Black Friday vinyl deals and Black Friday CD deals, I found out that the super deluxe editions are on sale at Amazon.
In the US, the 7CD/Blu-ray version is down 20% from $259.98 to $208.25, while in the UK, you can get the vinyl box set with a 15% discount - down from £399.99 to £339.99.
This version on Use Your Illusion I & II is spread across a total of 7CD and a single Blu-ray. The package is crammed full of GNR goodies including remasters, live cuts and more. The Blu-ray features the full Live In New York concert in HD with Atmos, 5.1 surround & stereo audio.
In a Black Friday deal on Amazon, you can get 15% off the Use Your Illusion vinyl box set – which includes both albums plus live recordings from 1991 and 1992. This 2-LP and Blu-ray box set also comes packaged with a 100-page hardcover book with unreleased photos and images, a replica Conspiracy Inc fan club kit, 10 double-design lithos, 4 backstage passes and more.
Across the two Illusion albums are some of the band’s biggest hits, including November Rain, Civil War, You Could Be Mine, Estranged, Don’t Cry, and cover versions of two legendary rock anthems: Paul McCartney and Wings’ Live And Let Die and Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.
In addition to remasters of both albums, the deluxe box sets feature live shows recorded in New York in 1991 and Las Vegas the following year.
The Blu-ray features the full New York concert in HD with surround and stereo audio, while you'll also get a bunch of memorabilia too, including a 100-page hardcover book, a replica Conspiracy Inc fan club kit, 10 double-design lithos, four backstage passes, and more.
