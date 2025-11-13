"He was the Mad Max of rock 'n' roll." Lemmy is on the cover of the new Metal Hammer: we celebrate the man, the myth and the music of Motörhead

(Image credit: Future/Getty/Eamonn McCabe/Popperfoto)

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we celebrate the one and only Lemmy Kilmister. On the 10th anniversary of his death, and his band’s 50th anniversary, his Motorhead bandmates and friends remember the man, the music and the myth.

Saxon’s Biff Byford first met Lemmy in 1979, when his band supported Motorhead on the Bomber tour. While the band were heavily into speed, he says there were hidden depths to Lemmy.

“Lemmy Kilmister was a good man,” remembers Biff. “He was the ultimate road warrior, the Mad Max of rock’n’roll. With Lemmy what you saw was what you got.”

Lemmy might be gone, but he lives on in bullet casings, statues and tattoos. We look at how his ashes were spread around the world, and where you can go to pay your respects.

Plus, as Motorhead turn 50, we present the 50 greatest Motorhead tracks, as picked by your favourite metal artists, from Lzzy Hale and Kirk Hammett to Randy Blythe and Zakk Wylde.

Elsewhere in the issue, we share an exclusive extract from Ozzy Osbourne’s final book, Last Rites. He remembers how a thrilling return to the stage at Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games ushered in his final chapter.

We also travel to deepest, darkest Sweden to find out how Orbit Culture became metal’s latest breakout sensations, and investigate how Nine Inch Nails classic Closer became an accidental strip club anthem.

Ice Nine Kills reveal the surprises in store for their UK Silver Scream Con, while Avatar man Johannes Eckerstrom faces down your questions on the Insane Clown Posse, balloon animals and ska.

Wolfgang Van Halen dishes out the life lessons he’s learned from growing up with a famous dad and opening for Metallica, and Beyond The Black’s Jennifer Haben explains how she started listening to Whitney Houston and ended up at Lemmy.

British linchpins Orange Goblin look back on a lifetime of partying and riffs as they call time on their career, while rising stars Dying Wish explain how they’re turning hate into hope – with a little help from Amy Lee and Fred Durst.

All this, along with Delilah Bon, Vimic, Pupil Slicer, Despised Icon, Parkway Drive, Refused, Lamp Of Murmuur, Blood Incantation and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.