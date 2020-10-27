What's the greatest live album ever?

Back in the 1970s, before such things became the province of newspaper giveaways and bonus digital releases, the live album was a rite of passage.

For some (think: Kiss, Cheap Trick, Bob Seger), they were a launchpad towards stardom. For others (Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy), the live album was an exclamation point on stardom already established. And for others – we're looking at you, Peter Frampton – they so defined an artist that everything that followed seemed somehow meek by comparison.

When they really work, the live album captures music at its fiery, uplifting unpredictable best. Sometimes slick, sometimes ragged, frequently bolstered by the presence of an audience that's as much a part of the recording as the music, they've become strangely unfashionable over the years. But for for pure, unparalleled excitement, the live album deserves its place in history.

We're compiling a feature on rock's best live albums, and we's like your help. We've got a bunch listed below – we're not pretending for a moment it's comprehensive – and you can pick as many as you like before hitting the 'Vote' button. We've also left a space at the bottom if you'd like to add something we've missed (please use the format band name: artist name).

Thank you.