Francis Dunnery Announces Live Dates For January

Francis Dunnery has announced three live UK dates for January.

The former It Bites man will be appearing live with The Sensational Francis Dunnery Band, who have recently returned from a successful tour of Japan. The band will be performing songs from Dunnery’s 2016 Vampires album, which featured re-workings of It Bites songs.

The band will play:

Manchester Club Academy - January 20

Wolverhampton Slade Rooms - January 21

London Bush Hall - January 22

Tickets are available through the Ticketweb website.

In addition Dunnery will perform a solo show at Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavillion on January 24. Tickets are available from the venue.