Hungry heart for music biopics? Here's how to watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere from as little as £3.99 on Disney+ – but you only have 2 days left to grab this deal

The film chronicles the story of one of the most iconic albums in the Boss's catalogue - and you can watch it from the comfort of your own home
Bruce Springsteen fans, rejoice! The highly anticipated biographical drama Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is now available to stream on Disney+, bringing the story of The Boss’s most intimate album directly to your home.
Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Jeremy Allen White, the star of The Bear, as Bruce Springsteen, this compelling film chronicles the creation of the iconic 1982 album Nebraska. The movie captures a pivotal moment in Springsteen’s life during the early 1980s, when he withdrew from the spotlight following his sold-out River Tour to record what would become one of his most enduring works. Recorded on a simple 4-track recorder in his New Jersey bedroom, Nebraska marked a dramatic departure from his stadium-rock sound, delivering instead a raw, haunted acoustic record that explored the lives of lost souls searching for meaning.
Of course, the film doesn’t just focus on the music. It delves deep into Springsteen’s personal struggles, including his troubled relationship with his father and his battle with depression. Jeremy Allen White delivers what critics are calling an Oscar-worthy performance, capturing both the vulnerability and intensity of the young musician grappling with fame and his inner demons. The supporting cast, including Jeremy Strong as longtime manager Jon Landau and Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, has received widespread praise for their stellar performances.
UK viewers can take advantage of an incredible Disney+ deal: sign up now for just £3.99 per month for the first three months, instead of the usual £5.99. This limited-time offer, available until January 28, means you only have a couple of days to sign up in time!
Whether you’re a lifelong Springsteen fan or simply appreciate powerful biographical storytelling, Deliver Me From Nowhere is a must-watch film that offers a fascinating glimpse into the creative process behind a masterpiece.
How to watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is currently available in the UK and the US to those with a Disney+ subscription. For those not using this streaming service, the film is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.
If you're on holiday outside of the US or UK and don't want to miss this film, you can still watch it with the help of a VPN.
How to watch from anywhere
What did we say about the film?
"Sticking closely to Warren Zanes' excellent book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, apart from the poorly treated composite character of love interest Faye (Odessa Young), it’s a naturally downbeat portrait of a breakdown, albeit one soundtracked by some terrific tunes, including performances from Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan and two of Greta Van Fleet's Kiszka brothers as members of Cats On A Smooth Surface, the house band at Asbury Park's famed Stone Pony venue.
"While there’s the odd bit of superfluous/neophyte-aiding exposition, mostly from Jeremy Strong’s Jon Landau, Jeremy Allen White’s central performance, despite a lot of staring into the distance, which doesn’t always clearly define what’s actually bugging the boss, carries this account of a burgeoning superstar unsure of everything apart from the music."
