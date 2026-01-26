Hungry heart for music biopics? Here's how to watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere from as little as £3.99 on Disney+ – but you only have 2 days left to grab this deal

How to watch (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) What is it?: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Release date: Out now

How to watch (UK/US): Disney+

Watch anywhere: NordVPN

Bruce Springsteen fans, rejoice! The highly anticipated biographical drama Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is now available to stream on Disney+, bringing the story of The Boss’s most intimate album directly to your home.

Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Jeremy Allen White, the star of The Bear, as Bruce Springsteen, this compelling film chronicles the creation of the iconic 1982 album Nebraska. The movie captures a pivotal moment in Springsteen’s life during the early 1980s, when he withdrew from the spotlight following his sold-out River Tour to record what would become one of his most enduring works. Recorded on a simple 4-track recorder in his New Jersey bedroom, Nebraska marked a dramatic departure from his stadium-rock sound, delivering instead a raw, haunted acoustic record that explored the lives of lost souls searching for meaning.

Of course, the film doesn’t just focus on the music. It delves deep into Springsteen’s personal struggles, including his troubled relationship with his father and his battle with depression. Jeremy Allen White delivers what critics are calling an Oscar-worthy performance, capturing both the vulnerability and intensity of the young musician grappling with fame and his inner demons. The supporting cast, including Jeremy Strong as longtime manager Jon Landau and Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, has received widespread praise for their stellar performances.

Best of all, UK viewers can take advantage of an incredible Disney+ deal: sign up now for just £3.99 per month for the first three months, instead of the usual £5.99. This limited-time offer, available until January 28, means you only have a couple of days to sign up in time!

Whether you’re a lifelong Springsteen fan or simply appreciate powerful biographical storytelling, Deliver Me From Nowhere is a must-watch film that offers a fascinating glimpse into the creative process behind a masterpiece.

How to watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Save 33% Was £5.99 now £3.99 at Disney+ Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is currently available in the UK and the US to those with a Disney+ subscription. For those not using this streaming service, the film is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, but at £19.99 to buy it, we'd say you're best signing up for Disney+ If you're on holiday outside of the US or UK and don't want to miss this film, you can still watch it with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

NordVPN: Save 70%, 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 70% off the usual price so you'll get it for an absolute steal.

If you're going to be travelling outside the US and don't want to miss Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, you can watch through a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch a movie in any country. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 70% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite from the many available.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently in the UK on holiday and want to watch this year's Grammys, just select 'US' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch the whole evening's entertainment unfold.

What did we say about the film?

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On