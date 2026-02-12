"This is a much more insular record." Steven Wilson reveals details of his upcoming studio album
Steven Wilson is expected to release the follow-up to last year's The Overview later this year
Steven Wilson has revealed details about his next studio album, calling it "strange" and "insular".
Speaking on the YouTube channel Immersive Audio Album, the hub for music in immersive audio and surround sound, Wilson told Jonathan Cornell the as-yet-untitled album was nearing completion, was a concept album, and was very different to last year's The Overview, which won both the Prog writers and Reader's Poll album of the year.
"Yeah, it's almost finished, actually," Wilson tells Cornell in the interview (all of which you can watch below). "It's a very strange record. It's a complete opposite of The Overview, which was a very lush, very big record and also about a very large — well, the largest possible subject matter you can imagine, literally the cosmos as we know it. This is a much more insular record.
"It's still very conceptual. It's still very experimental, and the pieces are — well, it feels like another single piece of music to me, in that sense. But it's much more angular and experimental in a way that I'm really excited about. And that's all I can really say at the moment. Very different again, yeah."
Wilson recently announced the launch of a new audiophile platform, Headphone Dust, which will offer high-resolution, 5.1, and Atmos/spatial audio editions of his work.
The platform launched with a new live album, Impossible Tightrope: Live in Madrid, recorded at the final concert of the European leg of The Overview tour, and which won't be available as a physical product.
In addition to the live album, several other releases are also available from Headphone Dust including the much-loved album 2013 album The Raven That Refused to Sing in new Dolby Atmos/Binaural Mixes, plus last year's The Overview (MKV/FLAC), The Harmony Codex (MKV/FLAC) and Grace For Drowning (FLAC/Stereo & 5.1).
Headphone Dust is open now at headphonedust.store.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
