Paramore’s Hayley Williams will appear on the new album by Failure, the best alt-rock band who never got their dues
The trio’s seventh album, Location Lost, comes out in April
Cult alt-rock trio Failure have announced Location Lost, their first new album since 2021, and that Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams will make a guest appearance.
The influential Los Angeles band have confirmed that the record will drop on April 24 via Failure Records, and they’ve released lead single The Air’s On Fire, which you can listen to below. They’ve also revealed that The Rising Skyline, the second song on the tracklisting, will have vocals from Williams, a longtime fan of the band.
Press materials call Williams “an artist whose longtime public admiration for Failure has unquestionably helped introduce the band to an entirely new generation of listeners”. In February 2025, she and Failure frontman Ken Andrews teamed up at an L.A. benefit gig to perform a cover of the band’s 1996 song Daylight, as well as Björk’s All Is Full Of Love.
Later that year, Williams was in Every Time You Lose Your Mind, a documentary about Failure which was streamed on Hulu and Disney Plus. Other high-profile musicians including Tool’s Maynard James Keenan and Mastodon’s Troy Sanders appeared to salute the band.
Failure formed in 1990 and found an ardent cult following with their critically acclaimed 1996 album, Fantastic Planet. Its lead single, Stuck On You, made it to number 23 on the US Alt Rock chart. However, the band broke up the following year, and they didn’t return until 2014.
In 2017, Sleep Token frontman Vessel said in his only interview that Fantastic Planet was his favourite album from the 90s. “My favourite 90s album is Fantastic Planet by Failure,” the anonymous singer told Hammer. “It’s devastatingly bleak in a way that resonates into our deepest self.”
As well as Location Lost, Failure have announced a headline tour of the United States, which kicks off in L.A. on April 21. See the rest of the dates and get access to a ticket presale now via the Failure site.
Williams released her third solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, in August. Last month, she launched a new project called Power Snatch with Ego Death… producer Daniel James and released the band’s first three singles.
