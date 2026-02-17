Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a new US leg of the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. The schedule will kick off on March 31 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, and wrap up at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on May 27. Full dates below.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, February 20 at 12pm local time or at the same time the following day, venue dependent.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair – the cavalry is coming!" says The Boss. "Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour.

"We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defence of America - American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream - all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.

"Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome - so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion! I’ll see you there!"

The Land Of Hopes And Dreams Tour advertising material takes the opportunity to promote the No Kings movement, which organisers describe as a protest against the authoritarian policies of US President Donald Trump.

The tour began on February 1, 2023 in Tampa, FL and completed a European leg in Milan, Italy on July 3 last year. In the first year of the tour, 29 shows had to be postponed when Springsteen was struck down with a peptic ulcer, before he and various E Streeters went down with covid.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour

Mar 31: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Apr 03: Portland Moda Center, OR

Apr 07: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Apr 09: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Apr 13: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Apr 16: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ

Apr 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Apr 23: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX

Apr 29: Chicago United Center, IL

May 02: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 05: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

May 08: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

May 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 14: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

May 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

May 22: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

May 24: Boston TD Garden, MA

May 27: Washington Nationals Park, D.C.

