Slipknot, Papa Roach, The Offspring and more have been added to the Battlefield 6 videogame soundtrack
The online FPS is entering its second season, after debuting to much hype last October
Songs by Slipknot, Papa Roach, The Offspring and more have been added to the soundtrack of videogame Battlefield 6.
According to a report by The PRP, Slipknot’s Duality, Papa Roach’s Last Resort, The Offspring’s The Kids Aren’t Alright, Silly Goose’s Cowboy and Limp Bizkit’s Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle) are among the songs which have been added to the second season of the online first-person shooter game, which kicked off on Tuesday, February 17.
They’re available to players who pay for the Battlefield Pro Pass, which grants access to a radio station that plays music in various in-game vehicles. Rounding out the package is I’m The Problem, the title track of the 2025 studio album by country star Morgan Wallen.
Battlefield 6 launched back in October and was an instant success, amassing a peak concurrent player count of 747,000 the day it came out. Limp Bizkit partnered with composer Henry Jackson to put together the soundtrack of the game, which featured fellow nu metal acts such as Godsmack and Drowning Pool during the first season.
To promote the release, Limp Bizkit released their single Making Love To Morgan Wallen, to which the country musician’s inclusion this time around is likely a reference. They also put out the song Battlefield: The After-Party, a reworking of the Battlefield theme.
In an interview published on the Hollywood Records YouTube channel, Jackson explained how Limp Bizkit joined the project. “In a really early meeting, I just threw out, ‘Does anyone got a sentence or key word?’,” he remembers (via Rolling Stone). “And I guess, it not being a romantic comedy – it being a video game – the word that came out straight away was ‘destruction.”
He added: “There was a lot of aggression techniques in the engineering and [production]. It’s not polite.”
Season two was supposed to drop last month, but it was delayed so that the developers could “develop and refine” it following fan feedback.
Producer Phil Girette told TechRadar: “Season two is definitely bigger than what we have done in season one. We have the maps, we think they’re going to be quite strong. We have the additional gameplay mechanics. We have popular vehicles coming back like the Little Bird. There’s a whole new addition in REDSEC [a battle royale-style gaming mode] itself as well.”
Making Love… and The After-Party may well be followed by more Limp Bizkit music, as the band confirmed last spring that they were in the studio. Their last album, Still Sucks, dropped in 2021, 10 years after its predecessor, Gold Cobra.
Meanwhile, Slipknot are set to release a new project entitled Look Outside Your Window after much delay on Record Store Day, April 18. The melodic rock release features singer Corey Taylor, DJ Sid Wilson, guitarist Jim Roots and percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and was recorded during the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.
