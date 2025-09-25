Nixon just dropped a brand new Nirvana watch - here's how you can save 10% on it right now
Nixon add the Special Edition Sentry Wobble to their Nirvana watch range - and it’s available right now in the US and UK
In October last year, accessories brand Nixon released a range of Nirvana watches - four timepieces that continued the company’s longtime association with musical artists that includes Metallica, Grateful Dead and The Rolling Stones.
Now they’ve launched the Special Edition Nirvana Sentry Wobble - a watch that takes its inspiration from Kurt Cobain’s famous smiley face design, complete with contorted face.
The original wobble design was presented in yellow, white, black and silver, with the eye-catching new model featuring a blue face, yellow design and Matte Super Black solid stainless steel casing.
Nixon explain: “Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Meet the Nirvana Sentry Wobble. Our iconic mid-size analog watch has been bent, molded, and contorted to match Cobain's hand drawn iconic smile graphic found on the dial and crown.
“The face pops with depth and detail, and the solid stainless steel case, hardened mineral crystal, and waterproof rating of 50m allow for everyday use.”
The watch is available exclusively through the official Nixon website and is priced at $375/£335. However, if you sign up to the Nixon Insiders programme, you can get 10% off your first order - and there’s free shipping on orders $/£150 and above.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.