Nixon just dropped a brand new Nirvana watch - here's how you can save 10% on it right now

In October last year, accessories brand Nixon released a range of Nirvana watches - four timepieces that continued the company’s longtime association with musical artists that includes Metallica, Grateful Dead and The Rolling Stones.

Now they’ve launched the Special Edition Nirvana Sentry Wobble - a watch that takes its inspiration from Kurt Cobain’s famous smiley face design, complete with contorted face.

The original wobble design was presented in yellow, white, black and silver, with the eye-catching new model featuring a blue face, yellow design and Matte Super Black solid stainless steel casing.

Nixon explain: “Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Meet the Nirvana Sentry Wobble. Our iconic mid-size analog watch has been bent, molded, and contorted to match Cobain's hand drawn iconic smile graphic found on the dial and crown.

“The face pops with depth and detail, and the solid stainless steel case, hardened mineral crystal, and waterproof rating of 50m allow for everyday use.”

The watch is available exclusively through the official Nixon website and is priced at $375/£335. However, if you sign up to the Nixon Insiders programme, you can get 10% off your first order - and there’s free shipping on orders $/£150 and above.