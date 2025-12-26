The Cure’s Perry Bamonte dies aged 65: “He was a warm hearted and vital part of the Cure story”
The Cure confirm that longtime guitarist and keyboard player Perry Bamonte has passed away
Perry Bamonte, the guitarist and keyboard player with The Cure, has died aged 65.
The band announced the news in a statement on their website.
They wrote: “It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas.
“Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm hearted and vital part of the Cure story.
“Looking after the band from 1984 through 1989, he became a full time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six-string bass and keyboard on the Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years.
“He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band’s history, culminating with the Show Of A Lost World concert in London 12st November 2024.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
“He will be very greatly missed.”
Born Perry Archangelo Bamonte in London on 3 September 1960, he entered The Cure’s orbit in 1984 via his younger brother, who worked as the band’s tour manager.
Bamonte initially worked as a guitar tech before being promoted to full-time member in 1990.
After leaving the group in 2005, he joined Love Amongst Ruin alongside ex-members of Placebo and Julian Cope’s band.
He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of The Cure in 2019, and rejoined the band in 2022.
Louder is the ultimate resource for alternative music coverage and the home of iconic rock brands Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. With a combined reach of over five million followers across social media, we're the largest and most influential alternative music website in the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.