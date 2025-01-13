Now you’re playing with power! Lego level up the retro vibes with the new Lego Nintendo Game Boy

The Nintendo Switch 2 might be on its way, but all I really want this year is the newly announced Lego Game Boy

The Lego and Game Boy logos on a grey background.
I first got my hands on the iconic Nintendo Game Boy back in 1991 and the hand-held console - along with Tetris, Super Mario Land and Gargoyle’s Quest - reintroduced me to gaming after years away from my much-loved ZX Spectrum.

I’ve been playing a lot of Game Boy titles over the last few months thanks to my Nintendo Switch Online membership, so I was blown away when I saw that Lego are planning on releasing a Lego Game Boy in October.

The only info is from a very short video that Lego uploaded to social media, showing a handful of Lego blocks, two shiny A & B purple buttons and a grey Lego D-Pad floating in the ether, accompanied by a lovely retro chip tune track.

It’s not the first time classic games consoles have been transformed into Lego form. The Lego Nintendo Entertainment System has mostly now sold out and so has the Lego Atari 2600, which came with replica gaming cartridges.

Lego and Nintendo have also joined forces previously on a number of kits including the Super Mario World & Yoshi model and a range of Super Mario Kart sets.

If you’re looking for more Lego stuff, check out our guide to the best Lego kits for adults which covers guitars, band logos, pop culture and more.

Further details on the Lego Game Boy will be revealed in due course.

