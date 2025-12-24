After 50 years, Pink Floyd have released an official music video for one of their greatest and best-loved songs

Pink Floyd have shared an official music video for Wish You Were Here, 50 years on from the song's release on their 1975 album of the same name.



Directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins, the psychedelic video features footage of the English prog legends in the studio, travelling through London on an London Underground train, and running through Westminster station, mixed with live footage, animation, scenes of police and rioters, and random imagery, such as sperm swimming to an egg.

The video was created by production company Son&Heir whose past clients include Radiohead and US politician Al Gore.

Watch it below.

Pink Floyd's recently-released 50th anniversary edition of Wish You Were Here is currently the best-selling album in the UK. The original release topped the charts in both Britain and America, where it has now been certified for seven million sales.



The band's previous album, 1973's The Dark Side Of The Moon, had topped the American charts and sold phenomenally well, making the four band members - Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Mason - wealthy and successful beyond their wildest dreams.



"We'd reached the point we'd been aiming for since we were teenagers," Waters reflected to his band's biographer Mark Blake. "We'd achieved everything we ever wanted to do. There really was nothing more to do."

Waters would go on to tell Blake that the making of Wish You Were Here was "torture, torture, torture", admitting, "nothing was getting done, and I didn't not want to be there."



Speaking to Blake in a new interview for Mojo magazine, drummer Nick Mason admitted, "Compared to the records we’d made before and since, it was like hitting a brick wall. To start with, we didn’t have an idea between us. We did it all wrong, though. We should have delayed going back into the studio and toured [1973’s] The Dark Side Of The Moon for longer. Something else that gets forgotten is that we were all, if not growing up, definitely growing older. We weren’t four lovable mop tops anymore."



Wish You Were Here 50 was released through Sony Music on December 12 as a Deluxe box set, a Blu-ray edition, which features three concert screen films from the band’s 1975 tour, plus a Storm Thorgerson short film, and on 3LP and 2CD formats, which include the original album and nine studio bonus tracks.

