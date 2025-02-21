Spiritbox, Babymetal, Gojira, Architects and more announced for the most metal WWE videogame soundtrack in years

Gojira, Spiritbox, Babymetal and a host of other modern metal greats have been confirmed for the soundtrack to WWE 2K25.

2K, the publisher of the annual pro-wrestling videogame franchise, unveiled the songs set to appear on the 2025 iteration in an Instagram post on Thursday (February 20). They include Only Pain by Gojira, Suffocate by Knocked Loose featuring Poppy, Hurt You by Spiritbox, Curse by Architects, Ratatata by Babymetal featuring Electric Callboy, and It’s Supposed To Hurt by House Of Protection.

Tracks by Eminem, Jelly Roll, Amyl & The Sniffers and others will also show up in the game, which is set to come out on March 14.

2K write on social media: “The #WWE2K25 soundtrack slaps harder than a finishing move!”

(Image credit: Future (cover photo: Jonathan Weiner))

Rock and metal used to feature prominently in WWE’s annual videogame series, which was known as SmackDown vs Raw until 2011. The likes of Trivium, Three Days Grace and Disturbed featured on early entries, before the series took a more pop- and hip-hop-oriented focus. Last year, the game’s soundtrack was compiled by pop superstar Post Malone.

Gojira, Spiritbox and Knocked Loose x Poppy were all recently nominated for the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance, along with Judas Priest and Metallica. Gojira ultimately took home the prize, winning for the first time with a rendition of revolutionary song Ah! Ça Ira that they performed with opera singer Marina Viotti at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony. The Frenchmen will headline Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire in August.

Spiritbox will release their long-anticipated second album, Tsunami Sea, on March 7. The band are the cover stars on the new issue of Metal Hammer, which you can order online now and have delivered directly to your door. Inside, the band talk all about their new record, as well as their journey so far and collaborating with such stars as Megan Thee Stallion.

Architects release their new album – The Sky, The Earth & All Between – on February 28. The singles Seeing Red, Curse, Whiplash and Blackhole are now streaming.