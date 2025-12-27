Bill Nelson's Orchestra Futura share trailer video for new live release

Bill Nelson's Orchestra Futura, featuring Soft Machine's Theo Travis and Gong bassist Dave Sturt, have shared a new video trailer for their new live release.

The trio, who performed live between 2009 and 2019 as part of Bill Nelson’s ‘Nelsonica’ conventions, will release a live album, Live at Nelsonica & Clothworkers Hall, through Ethersounds Recordings on February 13.

The live album features material that was recorded at Orchestra Futura shows in 2011, 2012 and 2018 from three concerts in Leeds and York.

The music is described by the band as "a broad sound palette from ambient soundscapes, to rocky workouts and ethereal mood painting was improvised over loosely prepared structures. with occasional use of backing tracks produced by Bill Nelson.

"The performances demonstrate a clarity of vision and empathy between the players with Nelson’s distinctive guitar tone prevalent throughout, supported by Sturt’s fretless bass and atmospheric Ebow work and Travis’ soaring saxophone and flute lines, also utilising live looping techniques."

Travis and Sturt have also appeared with Bill Nelson as members of the Gentlemen Rocketeers and on the Live At Metropolis DVD.

Pre-order Live at Nelsonica & Clothworkers Hall.

